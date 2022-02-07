Virginia Supreme Court rejects challenge to Youngkin executive order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/WWBT) - Virginia’s Supreme Court has rejected a challenge from the city of Chesapeake to Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order #2, designed to allow parents to determine whether their children wear masks in schools.

A group of parents of public school students in Chesapeake had filed a lawsuit asking the court to block the order, citing guidance from the CDC regarding mask-wearing in schools. Virginia’s General Assembly passed a law directing school boards to go by CDC guidance.

The lawsuit was filed by 13 Chesapeake parents. The parents claimed Youngkin overstepped his bounds with the executive order.

The Supreme Court cited technicalities in throwing out the suit, essentially saying the case asked for solutions the justices can’t provide.

The court ruling, not definitive during other court fights regarding the same issue, says, “By this dismissal, we offer no opinion on the legality of EO 2 or any other issue pertaining to petitioners’ claims.”

It says by allowing school boards to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended COVID-19 mitigation strategies “to the maximum extent practicable,” SB 1303 necessarily gives the school boards a degree of discretion to modify or even forgo those strategies as they deem appropriate for their individual circumstances. With respect to implementing policies on student masking, that discretion persists even if EO 2′s masking exemption provisions are unlawful. Accordingly, because the School Board has license to decide “whether or when [its] power [under SB 1303] should be exercised,” mandamus does not lie to compel the School Board’s action under the statute. (Mandamus is “an extraordinary remedy employed to compel a public official to perform a purely ministerial duty imposed upon him by law.”)

The court denies the petitioners’ motion to amend, “dismissing the petition because the relief requested does not lie against any of the respondents.”

Despite the ruling being based on technicalities and not the legality of Youngkin’s order, the governor and attorney general are declaring the ruling a victory for their side:

We are pleased by the dismissal. We will continue to protect the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their child’s health, education, upbringing, and care. https://t.co/OK4tbBsl6I — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 7, 2022

Virginia Attorney General Miyares issued the below statement following the Supreme Court’s dismissal:

“Today, the Supreme Court of Virginia rejected a challenge out of the City of Chesapeake to Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number 2. The Governor and I are pleased with today’s ruling. At the beginning of this pandemic, Governor Northam used his broad emergency powers to close places of worship, private businesses, and schools and impose a statewide mask mandate. Nearly two years later, we have better risk mitigation strategies and vaccines, and we know much more about the efficacy of requiring children to wear masks all day. We agree with the Court’s decision and will continue to defend the Executive Order. This is a victory for Virginia families.”

