Virginia Tech officials speak about downtown Blacksburg shooting

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On Monday, Virginia Tech officials spoke about the deadly shooting that happened in downtown Blacksburg on Friday night.

Virginia Tech officials say they are thankful for the quick response from law enforcement agencies.

A spokesperson from the university said in this situation the VT alerts worked.

He said the goal of the alerts is to tell people that there is a dangerous situation.

To make sure people know to stay in place and to call 911 if they are in danger.

He says people did the right thing by sheltering in place.

“Because as law enforcement and for example news media were coming within the moments afterwards, the streets were clear. People were not there and police and first responders could focus on the situation, to tend to the injured, to search and look for clues, and to find a suspect. Had they had to do crowd management they would have had to monitor coming and going, not knowing what’s going on could have delayed critical time to help those who were hurt or to help investigators find that,” said Mark Owczarski, Assistant Vice President of University Relations.

The suspect in the case Jamel Flint is expected to have his arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

