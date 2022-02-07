VMI rats awakened for Breakout Saturday

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The future class of 2025 made their first steps towards being full-fledged Virginia Military Institute cadets.

VMI’s Rat Mass of 2022 plus 3 were awakened at 5 a.m. Saturday for “Breakout.”

It was held entirely on post this year, as rats did physical challenges and rucksack marches. The rats then crawled across the Parade Ground to barracks where they removed sandbags blocking Marshall Arch.

After dinner, the class joined together in barracks for its first Old Yell.

