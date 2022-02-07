White House looks to clean up space debris

(CNN) - In space, what goes up does not always come down.

After decades of launches, Earth’s orbit has become a junkyard of dead satellites and abandoned rocket bodies.

Anytime two objects traveling at about five miles a second collide, the impact could look like a scene straight out of a movie.

In real life, no people in space have ever been hit, but the International Space Station has.

In 2016, a small piece of debris cracked a window on the orbiting outpost and in December, its crew prepared for an emergency evacuation after a Russian anti-satellite missile test created a massive debris cloud.

Today, U.S. Space Command is tracking more than 40,000 objects in space and only about 5,000 of them are active satellites.

The vast majority of space junk still in orbit is from the two major players in the first space race, Russia and the U.S.

“If these spacecraft were left there by the U.S. government, and in general they were, then that becomes their responsibility to clean it up,” former Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Doug Loverro said. “In the same way that the military would not leave a broken down tank on the battlefield, nor would it go ahead and leave a ship, a derelict ship at sea.”

So far, the effort to clean up space has been led by Japan and the European Space Agency.

Private companies are also pitching in to help.

Some companies like Clear Space are trying to grab debris with robotic tentacles. Others are trying to catch it with a massive fishing net.

In August, a company called Astroscale successfully tested capturing a small satellite with a magnetic arm.

“We use a robotic arm that extends and attaches to that metallic plate that allows us then to basically perform a tow truck or a tug service, bringing that satellite down to a safe distance,” Ron Lopez with Astroscale said. “And then, we can release it to naturally and safely burn up in the atmosphere.”

Astroscale caught the attention of the Prince of Wales who visited its U.K.-based mission control this week.

The company now has debris removal contracts with the U.K., the European Union and Japan.

“We haven’t seen and we haven’t gotten as much traction from the U.S. government,” Lopez said.

The Biden administration is starting to change that.

In January, the White House held a meeting with experts about how to clean up space. The Space Force is launching a program called Orbital Prime that will give companies the seed funding to do it.

Space debris is both an environmental concern and a national security risk that could jeopardize GPS and satellites that is only getting worse now that private space companies are also sending their own satellites and rockets into Earth’s orbit.

