Catawba Hospital study advances in General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that could transform Catawba Hospital in Roanoke County continues to advance in the Virginia General Assembly.

The measure calls for a study that would consider adding substance abuse treatment and addiction recovery to the mental health services the hospital already provides.

Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) introduced the legislation.

“We are trying to build on this blueprint for action,” Rasoul told a House subcommittee Monday, “trying to make sure we take this state-owned property and do the best that we can to envision something that is bigger and broader.”

The proposal has bipartisan support, and it cleared the subcommittee on a unanimous vote.

