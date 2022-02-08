Advertisement

City Council reacts to weekend violence, death of Roanoke student

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of Roanoke City Council reacted to the deadly shootings this weekend in Blacksburg and in Roanoke. They received the results of a new youth and gang violence assessment. And they expressed frustration with their inability to stop the violence.

Monday’s meeting started with a prayer for peace.

“Oh God, senseless violence every day, people dying around us. Oh God, we ask you to give us the strength and the courage and the wisdom to do the right things by each other,” said Elder Milton Hardy Jr. with Greater Prayer Temple Church in Roanoke.

The council meeting included a new assessment that reflects a widespread awareness of gang activity in the region, and a pervasive sense that the community is less safe because of it.

In a conversation with WDBJ7, council member and Gun Violence Prevention Commission Chair Joe Cobb reacted to the latest violence.

“There’s such a profound level of brokenness right now and grief and tragedy that’s hard to measure,” Cobb said. “It’s just palpable.”

And during the meeting he offered a takeaway from the latest research.

“We have a lot of resources. Where we struggle is connecting those resources with the people who need them most,” Cobb said.

Mayor Sherman Lea expressed his frustration with the lack of success in stemming the tide of violence.

“Time is not on our side. Time is not on our side. We’re losing young people, adults, routinely,” Lea said. “You know finding bodies here, finding bodies there. This is urgency.”

Council member Robert Jeffrey said he believes a core issue is the role of parents. Mayor Lea challenged local ministers to come up with a plan of action.

The city has allocated one million dollars for a variety of efforts. But the frustration is clearly showing as council members and city leaders search for a strategy that will make a difference now.

