COVID in VA: Percentage of positive new cases and hospitalizations continue to drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,588,958 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, February 8, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4.690 from the 1,584,268 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 2,839 new cases.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,959,159 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 79.1% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 70.3% fully vaccinated. 89.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 80.4% are fully vaccinated.

The Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts released district-specific numbers Tuesday with this statement:

Thankfully our case counts continue to drop and for the first time in weeks, our hospitalizations are significantly lower this week. Our demand for testing and our positivity rates continue to decline as well. Together these data are reassuring as we move into spring. While this is a very welcome trend, it is important to note that every jurisdiction in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District is still in high community transmission as shown in the local data. Unfortunately, and not surprisingly, our mortality associated with COVID-19 continues to increase, and increased dramatically over the past weeks. This is in large part because the peak in both hospitalizations- and more significantly- in deaths, lags behind the peak in case counts. Furthermore, there are lags in investigating and reporting deaths attributable to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 12,472,403 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 19.1% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 19.7% reported Monday.

2,178 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 2,250 Monday. 95,906 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, there have been 17,227 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 17,107 reported Monday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

