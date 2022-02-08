Danville-area kids invited to register for Youth Police Academy

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Danville Release) - Danville-area children have the chance to get hands-on experience with several policing-related activities through the Police Department’s fourth annual Youth Police Academy.

The academy is a 12-day program that begins June 13 and concludes June 30, with each day starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. It is open to 25 participants ages 10 through 17 who have an interest in police work.

Participants will engage in a variety of activities during the academy, with the last day being a dinner and graduation ceremony.

The academy will be held in the new police department building, which is under construction at the former Dan River Mills site in Schoolfield.

To register or for additional information, contact Corporal Sylvia Brooks at (434) 797-8898.

