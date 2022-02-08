Advertisement

Danville-area kids invited to register for Youth Police Academy

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Danville Release) - Danville-area children have the chance to get hands-on experience with several policing-related activities through the Police Department’s fourth annual Youth Police Academy.

The academy is a 12-day program that begins June 13 and concludes June 30, with each day starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. It is open to 25 participants ages 10 through 17 who have an interest in police work.

Participants will engage in a variety of activities during the academy, with the last day being a dinner and graduation ceremony.

The academy will be held in the new police department building, which is under construction at the former Dan River Mills site in Schoolfield.

To register or for additional information, contact Corporal Sylvia Brooks at (434) 797-8898.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Man shot and killed in incident with Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies
Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

FBI Holds First Virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief
FBI Holds First Virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief
The discussion is set to last from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 10.
FBI Richmond plans for virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief
Jefferson Choral Society Presents "Beatles Rewind" And Indoor Yard Sale
Jefferson Choral Society Presents "Beatles Rewind" And Indoor Yard Sale
The exhibit on display at the Daura Museum of Art.
Traveling exhibit at University of Lynchburg addresses gun violence