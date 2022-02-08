Advertisement

Devils Backbone makes first TV ad for Super Bowl

The ad was made with brewery employees.
The ad was made with brewery employees.
By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Our own local micro brewery is all grown up and advertising during the Super Bowl.

Devils Backbone is running their first TV ad ever during the big game.

During the game, viewers in the Charlottesville, Richmond and Roanoke markets will see the thirty-second spot highlighting the brand’s ever-growing canned cocktail family, with a special focus on the Orange Smash.

”Really excited,” said Devils Backbone COO Hayes Humphreys. “You know, the ad features a couple of our employees, so everything’s in house, with folks on the team already. They do a great job. The quality’s amazing. I just couldn’t be more proud of what we were able to make all on our own.”

They don’t know yet exactly when in the game the ad will run in our area.

