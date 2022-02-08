FBI Richmond plan for virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At a time when house of worship across the country have experienced unfathomable disrespect, violence and loss, FBI Richmond wants to partner with Faith leaders.

On Thursday, the first ever virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief will happen via Teams. So far, 270 people have registered including many from Southwest Virginia.

Special Agent in Charge, Stanley Meador says it is imperative that law enforcement and the community continue working together to mitigate attacks.

The event will focus on Domestic Terrorism, Hate Crimes, and FBI’s Crisis Management Response to critical incidents.

“The discussion at large is a good reminder to all of us that we want to be prepared we want to be proactive in these conversations because violent incidents do occur we don’t want to be strangers meeting at the crisis sight for the first time we want to have established partnerships,” said Meador.

The brief is free and open to all Faith-based leaders. The deadline to register is February 8th at 5 p.m.

