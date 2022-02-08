Advertisement

FBI Richmond plan for virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief

By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At a time when house of worship across the country have experienced unfathomable disrespect, violence and loss, FBI Richmond wants to partner with Faith leaders.

On Thursday, the first ever virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief will happen via Teams. So far, 270 people have registered including many from Southwest Virginia.

Special Agent in Charge, Stanley Meador says it is imperative that law enforcement and the community continue working together to mitigate attacks.

The event will focus on Domestic Terrorism, Hate Crimes, and FBI’s Crisis Management Response to critical incidents.

“The discussion at large is a good reminder to all of us that we want to be prepared we want to be proactive in these conversations because violent incidents do occur we don’t want to be strangers meeting at the crisis sight for the first time we want to have established partnerships,” said Meador.

The brief is free and open to all Faith-based leaders. The deadline to register is February 8th at 5 p.m.

Roanoke City Council Responds To Recent Violence
FBI Holds First Virtual Interfaith Awareness Brief
Proposed Bill To Create Active Shooter Alerts
Martinsville Referendum Approved
