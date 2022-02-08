Advertisement

First Black VMI class president laid to rest

Hamilton served 10 years in the Army reserve.
Hamilton served 10 years in the Army reserve.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Staunton, the first African American class president at the Virginia Military Institute was laid to rest.

A cadet piper and honor guard went to the funeral to honor Tony Hamilton, class of 1979.

An economics major, he served on the General Committee, Executive Committee, and Post Committee at school. He was on the track team, and played football all four years.

He became class president only eight years after VMI integrated in 1968.

Hamilton served for 10 years in the Army Reserves as a Company Commander, and had a very successful career in the corporate world.

