LewisGale Medical Center to offer new treatment for patients with enlarged prostate

LewisGale Medical Center in Salem
LewisGale Medical Center in Salem(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Medical Center announced Tuesday it will offer a new treatment for men with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), a condition that causes the prostate to get bigger as men age.

The outpatient procedure uses technology called UroLift®, which inserts tiny implants to hold open the obstructed pathway blocking urine flow, eliminating the blockage rather than continuously treating symptoms. Most patients return home immediately and have a quick recovery.

Christopher Starks, MD, a board-certified urologist, recently performed the first procedure at LewisGale.

“As the prostate enlarges, it presses on and blocks the urethra, causing bothersome urinary symptoms including a delayed urinary stream, frequent need to urinate, or the feeling of an urgent need to urinate,” said Starks. “This treatment has demonstrated a significant improvement in quality of life for men so they can resume daily activities.”

LewisGale says BPH affects nearly 40 million Americans and 500 million men worldwide. Nearly 40% of men in their 50s and more than 70% of men in their 60s have BPH. While BPH is a benign condition unrelated to prostate cancer, it can greatly affect a man’s quality of life.

February 7 2022 NRV COVID-19 Update
Rallying Around A Roanoke Family Fighting An Uncommon Form Of Dementia
