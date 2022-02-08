Lexington’s Cocoa Mill overcomes supply chain issues to be ready for Valentines Day

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Valentines Day is a big day in the chocolate business.

“This is the big dance,” explained The Cocoa Mill’s Sarah Mayo. “It’s all like Christmas in one day, so it’s kind of crazy on Valentines Day.”

Which means they’re busy down in the kitchen, getting chocolate on pretzels right now, and packing candies into boxes – chocolate boxes, because you can’t have enough chocolate – upstairs.

“It’s definitely at the very last second a free for all,” Mayo said, “so I encourage anyone to come in early to get that done.”

But like everyone else, supply chain issues forced adjustments.

“Planning for Christmas was kind of hard because we ran into a lot of supply chain issues,” Mayo said. “We couldn’t get our cocoa beans in from South America, so we couldn’t get our chocolate from bean to bar to actually put on the shelves, which forced us to close early in our Staunton location.”

So to keep the machinery moving and make sure there would be candy in the boxes, they made adjustments.

“Right after Christmas, we started researching and working to make sure that we could procure enough for Valentines Day,” according to Mayo. “So we do have enough to get through in both storefronts. That’s covered.”

And they’re prepared to keep the chocolate moving.

Mayo said, “We’ve had years to learn and kind of refine it. We’ve got it down to a science. We’ve had to kind of redo our algorithm a little bit due to the pandemic, but I feel like we’re moving forward in a good direction.”

