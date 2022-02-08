Lynchburg man killed in Campbell County crash
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Sunday crash.
Joey Ferguson, 46, died at the scene.
Police were called shortly after midnight the morning of February 6 to the single-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
Police say Ferguson was driving a Toyota Corolla south on Pleasant Valley Road, swerved to avoid hitting a deer and ran off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail and overturning.
