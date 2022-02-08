Lynchburg Police looking for person of interest in recent car theft

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A person of interest is being sought after a vehicle was stolen from The Plaza (2323 Memorial Avenue) in Lynchburg January 30.

Lynchburg Police say the vehicle has since been recovered. Surveillance video from Citi Trends shows a man wearing eyeglasses, a blue hat, black or navy sweatshirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Contact 434-455-6060 Ext. 610 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.