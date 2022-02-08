Advertisement

Lynchburg Police looking for person of interest in recent car theft

Lynchburg Police
Lynchburg Police(Lynchburg Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A person of interest is being sought after a vehicle was stolen from The Plaza (2323 Memorial Avenue) in Lynchburg January 30.

Lynchburg Police say the vehicle has since been recovered. Surveillance video from Citi Trends shows a man wearing eyeglasses, a blue hat, black or navy sweatshirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Contact 434-455-6060 Ext. 610 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
Man shot and killed in incident with Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeats Lipscomb 78-69 Tuesday night
Traffic cones
Botetourt Co. tractor-trailer crash closes leaves stretch of I-81N closed
Roanoke County Fire And Rescue Department
Three adults, cat displaced after apartment fire Tuesday night in Vinton
Coreas-Ventura exiting the first day of his trial Tuesday.
Alleged MS-13 gang member accused of Bedford County abduction, murder begins trial
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Amir Locke’s cousin arrested in probe that led to fatal raid