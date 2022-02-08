One dead after ATV crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are investigating an ATV crash from Monday afternoon in Tazewell County that left a women dead, according to the department.

Police believe Clarissa D. Rose, 38, of Cedar Bluff, was driving a Suzuki ATV along Route 636/McGuire Valley Road when she ran off the left side of the road and crashed.

She was found dead near the ATV.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.