One dead after ATV crash in Tazewell County

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are investigating an ATV crash from Monday afternoon in Tazewell County that left a women dead, according to the department.

Police believe Clarissa D. Rose, 38, of Cedar Bluff, was driving a Suzuki ATV along Route 636/McGuire Valley Road when she ran off the left side of the road and crashed.

She was found dead near the ATV.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team  is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

