One dead after police chase and crash in Botetourt County

(Phil Anderson)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mississippi resident was killed in a crash that followed a chase Tuesday morning in Botetourt County.

Gevante Dale Bolton, 28, of Beaumont, MS died at the scene of the crash.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened at 4:20 a.m. on Interstate 81.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was headed south on I-81 and sped through a Botetourt County Sheriff deputy’s radar at 99 miles per hour. The deputy began chasing the driver, who didn’t stop and continued south, according to police. The deputy stopped the pursuit when he lost site of the Chevy. Shortly after, someone called 911 about a crash at the 168-entrance ramp.

Troopers found the driver of the Impala had exited the Interstate while speeding, crossed the road and hit a tractor-trailer that was illegally parked on the entrance ramp, then caught fire. Witnesses pulled the occupants from the Chevrolet as it was burning, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Errington F. Stenson, 27, of Gulfport, MS was taken to a hospital, with charges pending, as police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Gevante Bolton, who died at the scene, was one of two passengers in the Chevrolet; the other was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The tractor-trailer driver was charged for improper stopping on the Interstate.

