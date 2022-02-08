Advertisement

Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul,...
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to park them outdoors because they can catch fire.(Uncredited | AP Photo, File)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off.

The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years.

This time the problem is contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short.

Affected are certain Kia Sportage SUVs from 2014 through 2016, and the 2016 through 2018 K900 sedan.

Recalled Hyundais include certain 2016 through 2018 Santa Fe SUVs, 2017 and 2018 Santa Fe Sports, the 2019 Santa Fe XL and 2014 and 2015 Tucson SUVs.

Dealers will replace a fuse. In addition, Hyundai dealers will inspect the control modules and replace them if needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Man shot and killed in incident with Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies
Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

Police sirens
One dead after ATV crash in Tazewell County
‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game
CAUGHT ON CAM: Officer tackles ‘unruly’ fan during middle school basketball game, causes panic
Vice President Kamala Harris said the child tax credit is helping cut child poverty by 40%....
Harris on child tax credits: On path to cut child poverty by 40%
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Money on the table: Child credit funds available via tax returns
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B cryptocurrency seizure, 2 arrests