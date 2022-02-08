Advertisement

Police search for man last seen in December

John Michael Collins
John Michael Collins(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man who was last seen in December.

John Michael Collins, 59, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 28, 2022.

His family has not had contact with him since Dec. 22, 2021, and says he may be experiencing a mental illness.

Police said that his family had routinely checked his home and neighbors have not seen him.

Officials said that on Dec. 24, Collins was seen walking along Schaaf Drive, in Henrico’s west end, near Forest Avenue and Skipwith Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Detective J. Seay at 804-652-5680.

