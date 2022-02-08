Police search for suspects after armed carjacking in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A food delivery driver was the victim of an armed carjacking Monday night in the 1600 block of Monsview Place in Lynchburg.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to Monsview Place for a report of a carjacking. The driver was trying to deliver food to a home on Monsview Place when four black male suspects, one with a handgun, stole the car and fled.

The driver was not injured.

The vehicle that was stolen is a light blue 2007 Honda Accord four-door with Virginia plates that read: 5995HM.

Three suspects were dressed in all-black clothing and the fourth had on a red hooded sweatshirt. They are all believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with potential security or doorbell camera footage of the incident is asked to contact 434-455-6174 or share using the Neighbors portal.

Contact 434-455-6041 with any additional information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.