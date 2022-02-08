Advertisement

Senate committee advances Martinsville referendum

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - In the Virginia General Assembly, a Senate committee has advanced legislation authorizing a Martinsville referendum.

At issue is the city’s plan to revert to town status.

Senator Bill Stanley said he introduced the legislation on behalf of city residents who felt they did not have a say in the process.

“This does not stop reversion,” Stanley told members of the Senate Committee on Local Government. “This puts it to the people, because it’s their right to determine their fate and their form of government.”

Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson spoke against the legislation.

“A referendum has never been part of the reversion process since it was originally put in place in the 1980s,” Lawson said. “This is bad politics, and it’s even worse public policy.”

A similar bill has cleared the House of Delegates. Stanley’s legislation now heads to the Senate floor.

