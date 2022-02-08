Sunny and warm for the rest of the week

Sunny and breezy this afternoon

Mostly sunny & fair the rest of the week

Watching the weekend

TUESDAY

After a cold start temperatures will warm to a more seasonable level with highs in the 40s for much of the area. Sunny skies are expected through the day.

Sunny and seasonable this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures look to warm to a more seasonable level for the middle and the end of the week. High temperatures this week warm back into the 50s. We’ll see lots of sunshine area wide through the first part of the weekend.

Temperatures soar well into the 50s by Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

Saturday’s looking nice and quiet with increasing clouds late and highs approaching the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures are going to take a tumble on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only climb into the 30s to near 40. We have a system that could bring some snow showers to the mountains of West Virginia during the day. At the same time we have another system to our south. The question is will this moisture get pulled into our area Sunday and Monday. Right now, I’m keeping Sunday fairly dry, but we’ll have to continue to monitor the forecast for the second part of the weekend.

The weekend system looks like it will remain mainly to our south. (WDBJ Weather)

