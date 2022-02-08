Suspect in fatal hookah lounge shooting arraigned on six charges

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a shooting that killed a high school student and wounded four other people has been arraigned.

Jamel Flint, 24, was seen via video Tuesday morning in a Montgomery County courtroom to hear his charges connected to the shooting Friday night in Blacksburg.

He is charged with one count of first-degree murder for the death of 18-year-old Patrick Henry High School student Isiah Robinson, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm in a felony.

He said he understood his charges and was appointed an attorney. He is being held without bond in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Blacksburg Police were called to reports of shots being fired just before midnight Friday night at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street.

Another suspect in the case, Jalen Pierce, has been arrested as an alleged accessory.

