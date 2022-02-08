Advertisement

Suspect wanted for South Boston homicide

(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston Police are searching for Jamal I. Brandon, 21 of Halifax Rd., South Boston, after a man was shot dead Monday.

Officers responded late Monday morning to the area of the Taylor Lofts Apartments for a report of possible gunshots. Evidence was found near the rear parking area that was consistent with shots being fired.

As the police began investigating the case, they learned that Kendall N. Dixon, 21 of Halifax, was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe he was shot while visiting the apartments.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, police were able to identify and issue a murder warrant for Jamal Brandon.

Contact 434-476-8445 to reach the Halifax County Crime Line with information surrounding the suspect. Callers can stay anonymous, according to the South Boston Police Department.

South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young can be reached at 434-575-7203 or byoung@southbostonva.us for additional inquiries.

