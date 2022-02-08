Advertisement

UVA men’s basketball upsets No. 7 Duke on the road, 69-68 Monday night

(WHSV)
By BOB SUTTON
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Virginia knocked off No. 7 Duke 69-68. It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.

Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points and Armaan Franklin had 11 points. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.

Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke. Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation 3 hit the side of the backboard to end the game.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Man shot and killed in incident with Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized
Blacksburg Police Department
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting

Latest News

Hokies men’s basketball defeats Pitt, 74-47
FILE - China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match...
Peng Shuai emerges at Olympics, gives controlled interview
Former Salem Spartan, and late WDBJ7 photojournalist, Adam Ward.
See Saturday scores for Adam Ward Classic
FILE - United States' gold medalist Shaun White reacts during the men's halfpipe medal ceremony...
The last run: 3-time gold medalist Shaun White says Olympics will be his final contest