Advertisement

VMI hosting vaccination clinics

By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute in Lexington will be hosting two vaccination clinics this month. The clinics will be at Moody Hall, on Wednesday, February 9, and Friday, February 25. Appointments are encouraged.

The clinics are open to the higher education communities, as well as the Lexington-Rockbridge community. All types of vaccine will be available.

”Having it in a place in the community that is really central, not just for folks that work or attend at VMI but also live in the area,” said Sheldon Jordan of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “That’s what we’re really trying to do, is just make sure that folks have a really easy time accessing the vaccine.”

You can make your appointment online, and should bring a photo I-D, as well as your COVID-19 vaccine card. Masks are required for everyone at the clinics.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
Man shot and killed in incident with Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized