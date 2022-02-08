VMI hosting vaccination clinics

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute in Lexington will be hosting two vaccination clinics this month. The clinics will be at Moody Hall, on Wednesday, February 9, and Friday, February 25. Appointments are encouraged.

The clinics are open to the higher education communities, as well as the Lexington-Rockbridge community. All types of vaccine will be available.

”Having it in a place in the community that is really central, not just for folks that work or attend at VMI but also live in the area,” said Sheldon Jordan of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “That’s what we’re really trying to do, is just make sure that folks have a really easy time accessing the vaccine.”

You can make your appointment online, and should bring a photo I-D, as well as your COVID-19 vaccine card. Masks are required for everyone at the clinics.

