Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for at-home COVID-19 test illegally imported into the United States

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or...
According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration has posted a voluntary recall of the Standard Q COVID-19 AG Home Test due to confirmed reports it was imported into the United States illegally.

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.

SD Biosensor, Inc. is issuing the recall of its product out of an abundance of caution, though there is no known distribution of these tests directly to consumers.

Anyone who may potentially have one of these tests is encouraged to throw it away and use an FDA authorized test instead.

SD Biosensor has launched an investigation to determine how the product was illegally imported into the United States.

The company is also taking measures to prevent further attempts at illegal importation of unauthorized tests.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Man shot and killed in incident with Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies
Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Police trainer testifies against officers in Floyd’s death
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Teen arrested in murder probe that led to fatal SWAT raid in Minneapolis
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
Police sirens
One dead after ATV crash in Tazewell County
‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game
CAUGHT ON CAM: Officer tackles ‘unruly’ fan during middle school basketball game, causes panic