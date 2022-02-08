Workout Anytime stops by 7@four with couple exercise ideas
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WDBJ) - February is home to not only Valentine’s Day, but also American Heart Month!
Workout Anytime joined the 7@four crew to demonstrate exercises that couples can do together!
A few workouts can be found below:
- “Push up, cross high-five
- Wheelbarrow push-ups
- Light squat jumps
- Reverse lunge with a medicine ball
- Lying leg throw-down
- Wall sits - using your significant other as the wall”
More about Workout Anytime and locations can be found by visiting the company’s website.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.