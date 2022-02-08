Advertisement

Workout Anytime stops by 7@four with couple exercise ideas

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - February is home to not only Valentine’s Day, but also American Heart Month!

Workout Anytime joined the 7@four crew to demonstrate exercises that couples can do together!

A few workouts can be found below:

  • “Push up, cross high-five
  • Wheelbarrow push-ups
  • Light squat jumps
  • Reverse lunge with a medicine ball
  • Lying leg throw-down
  • Wall sits - using your significant other as the wall”

More about Workout Anytime and locations can be found by visiting the company’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
Man shot and killed in incident with Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeats Lipscomb 78-69 Tuesday night
Traffic cones
Botetourt Co. tractor-trailer crash closes leaves stretch of I-81N closed
Roanoke County Fire And Rescue Department
Three adults, cat displaced after apartment fire Tuesday night in Vinton
Coreas-Ventura exiting the first day of his trial Tuesday.
Alleged MS-13 gang member accused of Bedford County abduction, murder begins trial
As mid-point approaches, General Assembly navigates partisan divide