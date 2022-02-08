Workout Anytime stops by 7@four with couple exercise ideas

(WDBJ) - February is home to not only Valentine’s Day, but also American Heart Month!

Workout Anytime joined the 7@four crew to demonstrate exercises that couples can do together!

A few workouts can be found below:

“Push up, cross high-five

Wheelbarrow push-ups

Light squat jumps

Reverse lunge with a medicine ball

Lying leg throw-down

Wall sits - using your significant other as the wall”

More about Workout Anytime and locations can be found by visiting the company’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.