Youngkin issues flag order for Wednesday in honor of late Bridgewater College officers

In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin has issued a flag order for Wednesday, February 9 to honor the officers lost on February 1 at Bridgewater College.

Bridgewater College Police Officer John Painter and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” A. Jefferson were shot while responding to a report of a suspicious person at Memorial Hall. The shooter shot at them, then ran off.

All Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds. This will last through sunset Wednesday.

Read more on the tragedy at Bridgwater College

