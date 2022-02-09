One pedestrian dead, another injured after being struck on I-81 on-ramp, Wednesday morning

UPDATE: One pedestrian has been reported dead, another taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

UPDATE: This crash has been cleared.

EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An accident involving pedestrians is affecting traffic in Botetourt County.

The on-ramp to Interstate 81 is blocked because of the crash -- it’s not known when it will reopen at this time.

As of 4:00 a.m., the south right lane is also closed.

This story is developing.

