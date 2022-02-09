Advertisement

Bridgewater College officers laid to rest

By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of stories exist for two men, Vashon “JJ” Jefferson and John Painter, who paid the ultimate sacrifice last week.

“I was in class in Flory Hall, which is right outside where it happened, so I actually heard the gunshots, but I didn’t know obviously that anyone had gotten hurt,” said Hannah Quinn, a Bridgewater College Junior from Botetourt County.

“February 1, 2022, the day my world turned upside down in a matter of seconds,” said Courtney Painter, John’s daughter, from the podium inside Atlantic Union Bank Center on James Madison University Campus.

WATCH: Memorial service held for Bridgewater College officers

From a blood line connection, to those who wear a badge 500 miles away, the service for John Painter and JJ Jefferson didn’t discriminate.

“What I witnessed on 81 in the pouring down rain and in this building today, has restored my faith in humanity,” said a friend of John’s.

Thousands packed an arena, listening to friends, family and colleagues and staring at two pictures above two caskets.

“JJ didn’t know any subordinates, as he treated those he knew as better than himself and with the upmost respect,” said Pastor Michael Miller, of Crosslink Community Church.

“John Painter had no fear. He loved his job, he loved his friends, he loved his family,” said a friend of John’s.

The two men, memorialized together, will go down in history together.

“If you’re watching today, there are heroes. They’re at Bridgewater college, they’re in our communities, they’re in the commonwealth of Virginia and let me tell you heroes are sitting in this room today,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

And heroes are hard to forget.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
One dead after police chase and crash in Botetourt County
crash
One pedestrian dead, another hurt after being hit on I-81 onramp
Jamel Flint mugshot
Suspect in fatal hookah lounge shooting arraigned on six charges
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead

Latest News

Youngkin Responds to Senate Mask Mandate Vote
Youngkin says he hopes Senate bill will end legal battle over mask mandates
Transportation Museum Bill Stalls
Plan to make Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency stalls in Richmond
A former member of the Bedford County Sheriff's Office describes gloves introduced as evidence...
Alleged MS-13 gang member abduction, murder case sees seven witnesses in day two of trial
Near-perfect Season Only the Start for Carroll County Girls
Near-Perfect Season Only the Start for Carroll County Girls
Bridgewater Officers Laid to Rest
Bridgewater Officers Laid to Rest