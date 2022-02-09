Advertisement

Clifton Forge School of the Arts receives grant

By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Clifton Forge School of the Arts is looking to come back strong after the pandemic, thanks to a grant.

The school was one of just five recipients of a Dominion Energy ArtStars award that recognizes arts organizations in Virginia that successfully combine arts and education in their community.

The $10,000 grant will support the re-opening and expansion of the school’s free summer children’s program “Fun Fridays,” as well as its preschool program “Side-by-Side Art.”

”When I saw the grant and read it, I was like: Oh, this is like a perfect fit for us,” said Keely Massie, CFSOTA Executive Director. “So literally within two days before the application was due, I worked with our vice president of our board, who works on a lot of our grants, and pulled it together because we knew it would be a really good fit.”

The organization will also develop after school art programs, additional classes for all ages, scholarships for children, teens, and adults, and will purchase new materials that encourage creativity and exploration of the arts.

