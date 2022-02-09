Three adults, cat displaced after apartment fire Tuesday night in Vinton

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County fire crews are on scene at a working fire in Vinton at the Cavalier Apartments (125 West Virginia Avenue).

The call reporting a fire came in at around 7:40 p.m., according to Roanoke County emergency officials.

All occupants of the building were advised to evacuate. No injuries were reported.

Crews first to the scene found smoke and fire visible from the second floor. The fire was under control in around 10 minutes.

Three adults and a cat were home at the time of the incident.

A person in another apartment was taken to the hospital for a medical issue not related to the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the three displaced adults and cat.

Roanoke Fire and EMS assisted on the call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine a damage estimate and potential cause.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.