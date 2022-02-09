Advertisement

Three adults, cat displaced after apartment fire Tuesday night in Vinton

Roanoke County Fire And Rescue Department
Roanoke County Fire And Rescue Department(Roanoke County Fire And Rescue Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County fire crews are on scene at a working fire in Vinton at the Cavalier Apartments (125 West Virginia Avenue).

The call reporting a fire came in at around 7:40 p.m., according to Roanoke County emergency officials.

All occupants of the building were advised to evacuate. No injuries were reported.

Crews first to the scene found smoke and fire visible from the second floor. The fire was under control in around 10 minutes.

Three adults and a cat were home at the time of the incident.

A person in another apartment was taken to the hospital for a medical issue not related to the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the three displaced adults and cat.

Roanoke Fire and EMS assisted on the call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine a damage estimate and potential cause.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV
Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
Man shot and killed in incident with Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies
Jamel Flint, wanted for the homicide of Isiah Robinson
Suspect in custody after high school student shot dead, four other people hospitalized

Latest News

Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeats Lipscomb 78-69 Tuesday night
Traffic cones
Botetourt Co. tractor-trailer crash closes leaves stretch of I-81N closed
Coreas-Ventura exiting the first day of his trial Tuesday.
Alleged MS-13 gang member accused of Bedford County abduction, murder begins trial
As mid-point approaches, General Assembly navigates partisan divide