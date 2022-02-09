Dogs involved in Bedford County hoarding case become available for adoption

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of the dogs rescued from a potential hoarding and animal cruelty situation in Bedford County are now available to be adopted.

Nearly 30 dogs were taken from a Bedford County home at the end of January. Many of the dogs were malnourished and in poor living conditions. After medical treatment and clearance, the “Friends of the Bedford County Animal Shelter” is beginning to showcase some of the pets for adoption.

“Most every one of the dogs is super sweet and really soaking up the extra attention that they’re getting. It’s a great group of dogs and we’re really thankful that they’re all so adoptable once they get healthy,” says Stacy Epperson with the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter.

The group says they will continue to post the dogs on their Facebook page as they become healthy enough to be adopted.

Shelter officials add they are extremely grateful for the support of the community throughout the process. For more information about how to adopt one of the dogs, click here.

