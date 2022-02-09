Floyd County man killed in officer-involved shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting occurring Sunday that left one man dead, at the request of the Floyd County Sherriff’s Office, according to police.

At 10:15 p.m., Floyd County Sherriff’s Deputies went to a house in the 200 block of Dogwood Lane to serve an Emergency Custody order for Troy Allen Bain, 58, of Willis, who lived at the home.

Bain wouldn’t cooperate with deputies and brandished a gun. He was shot and killed by deputies after refusing to obey commands.

No sheriff’s deputies were injured during the incident.

Bain’s remains were transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

