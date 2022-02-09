HOMETOWN HOOPS: Near-perfect season only the start for Carroll County girls

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a year that’s featured a whole lot of winning, the Carroll County girls had some unfinished business to deal with last Saturday.

“Our kids really feel like they left a couple of games on the table last year, and I think they were looking forward to this game, personally,” said head coach Marc Motley.

The Cavaliers used a dominant second half to take down Spotswood in the Adam Ward Classic, a year after falling to the Trailblazers in the state semifinals.

Carroll County outscored the reigning Class 3 runner-up 26-8 in the second half, en route to a 28-point win at Glenvar High School.

“We really stepped up as a team and helped each other out on defense and really locked them down,” said junior guard Kalee Easter.

“I thought we stepped up in the second half, defense-wise, and that really helped us to the win today,” added sophomore Alyssa Ervin.

Winning has been all the Cavs have done lately, finishing the regular season at 19-1, and riding a 17-game win streak since their only loss to Pulaski County in early December.

It’s a team with only one senior, but their chemistry with one another makes these Cavaliers look like seasoned vets.

“We’ve just stayed together and stuck together since we were really little and we became just such a strong team,” said Easter.

“We’ve played so long together,” Ervin said. “We’ve played our whole entire life, and I feel like it just carries over each year. We play so good together overall, and I feel like that’s what helped us to the win.”

“This group’s been with me for a couple of years,” explained Motley. “We’ve had some good years, we just got ousted a little earlier than we thought we should have. The work ethic that they put in every single day - and I don’t just mean from November until right now, I’m talking about the work ethic they put in in the offseason - that makes all the difference in the world for our kids, and how hard and how prepared they are because they get themselves that way.”

Because of their success, the Cavaliers will have the benefit of home-court advantage in the regional playoffs. And Motley and his players agree this team has all the ingredients to finally bring that first state title home to Carroll County.

“We’re not jealous,” said Ervin. “We pass the ball. We do what we need to do to score. We’re not selfish at all.”

“I think they really like each other, and I think they have that common goal to win and not just be individuals,” Motley said. “I think they want to play for the name on the front of their jersey.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.