Advertisement

Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.(Sangamon County Sheriff's Office)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) – An Illinois dentist is charged with tampering with his patients’ anesthesia drugs in order to steal fentanyl for his own personal use.

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.

A federal grand jury indictment claims as early as Dec. 2019 and continuing through at least Aug. 2020, prior to patients’ oral surgery, he would pierce the fentanyl vials supposed to be used as anesthesia, remove half of the drug to set aside for himself, refill the vial with another solution, and then give the diluted medication, now only half strength, to his patients.

Jensen, a dentist in the Springfield area, is authorized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense controlled substances.

If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence between four and 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
One dead after police chase and crash in Botetourt County
Jamel Flint mugshot
Suspect in fatal hookah lounge shooting arraigned on six charges
crash
One pedestrian dead, another hurt after being hit on I-81 onramp
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
Brandon Isabelle is charged with the murders of his girlfriend and their baby.
Father charged in shooting death of girlfriend, tossing 2-day-old baby in river
Blessed Girl Holds Conference for Teen Girls
Blessed Girl Holds Conference for Teen Girls
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
Police lights graphic
Roanoke Police looking for people responsible for breaking into home, shooting residents