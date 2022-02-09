Advertisement

Medical examiner confirms cause of death of high schooler shot in Blacksburg

Victim in Blacksburg Shooting Was Patrick Henry Student
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Patrick Henry High School student who died after a shooting in Blacksburg sustained wounds to the chest, right arm and left leg, according to a medical examiner.

Isiah Robinson, 18, died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the examiner.

Robinson was one of five people shot at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street in Blacksburg late Friday. The other four are recovering from their injuries.

24-year-old Jamel D. Flint of Roanoke is charged with Murder in the First Degree for the homicide of Robinson, plus four counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree and one count of Use of a Firearm while committing or attempting to commit Murder for the remaining four victims.

