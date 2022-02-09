Medical examiner confirms cause of death of high schooler shot in Blacksburg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Patrick Henry High School student who died after a shooting in Blacksburg sustained wounds to the chest, right arm and left leg, according to a medical examiner.

Isiah Robinson, 18, died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the examiner.

Robinson was one of five people shot at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street in Blacksburg late Friday. The other four are recovering from their injuries.

24-year-old Jamel D. Flint of Roanoke is charged with Murder in the First Degree for the homicide of Robinson, plus four counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree and one count of Use of a Firearm while committing or attempting to commit Murder for the remaining four victims.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.