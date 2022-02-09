Advertisement

Pfizer to study COVID-19 pill for kids

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills....
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.((Pfizer via AP) | AP)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is working to get its COVID-19 fighting pill used in more people.

Paxlovid is currently authorized to treat COVID-19 in high-risk individuals 12 and older.

Pfizer is planning to study the drug in children age 6 to 18.

The pharmaceutical giant is also awaiting full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on the pill for the groups it is currently authorized to treat.

The company said it expects that decision in the second half of the year.

Pfizer’s chief scientific officer said the company is also working on a next generation pill to help treat COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
One dead after police chase and crash in Botetourt County
Jamel Flint mugshot
Suspect in fatal hookah lounge shooting arraigned on six charges
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer
Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon...
Former teen ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with DUI after deadly crash
For a $15 donation, you can write your ex's name at the bottom of a litter box.
You can have your ex’s name written on the bottom of a litter box for Valentine’s Day
Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., shown here in a file photo, has apologized after cursing a colleague...
GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks