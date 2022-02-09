Police identify man found shot to death on Roanoke street
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a man found shot to death on a street Sunday.
He has been identified as William A. Dungee, Jr., 26, of Roanoke.
Police say the call came in just before 2 a.m. Sunday. They responded to the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue Northwest and found Dungee’s body.
No one has been arrested in what police are calling a homicide investigation.
