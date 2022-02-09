Police: Woman with gun recovering after being shot by Amherst deputy

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving one of its deputies.

About 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 100 block of Charity Lane regarding a domestic situation, according to state police. Deputies found a woman with a gun outside the home, and when she refused to drop it, a deputy shot her, according to state police.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police say is a serious, but non-life-threatening injury. State Police recovered her gun at the scene.

No members of law enforcement were injured.

State Police are investigating at the request of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

