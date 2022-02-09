Advertisement

Roanoke Police looking for people responsible for breaking into home, shooting residents

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for two people they say broke into a home and shot two people.

About 9:40 p.m. February 8, 2022, police were called to the 500 block of Mountain Avenue SW about a person with a gunshot wound. They found two men with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took both men to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates two people entered the home and started fighting with the victims, and the shooting followed. Police believed the shooters and victims know each other. No one has been arrested and no specific information has been released about the shooters.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text police at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

