Roanoke Police mourn longtime K9 partner

Roanoke Police have announced the death of retired K9 Gunner
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have announced the death of one of their retired K9s.

Gunner died last week after a “long battle with a medical condition,” according to police.

Gunner served the City of Roanoke from 2013 to 2021, and upon retirement, continued to live with his partner, Sergeant T. Barber.

Police say Gunner was an explosives detection dog, trained to alert police to guns and explosive materials. He and Sergeant Barber performed protective sweeps for major events and demonstrated Gunner’s training at schools.

Police say, “Together, they kept this community safe and saved countless lives with their hard work. K-9 Gunner dedicated his life to the Roanoke Police Department and served his community with distinction. He was a beloved member of both the Roanoke Police Department and Barber family, and he will be greatly missed by all of us. Thank you for your service, K-9 Gunner.”

