Sheriff: All leads being pursued in hunt for escaped jail inmate

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDBJ) - A Tennessee sheriff says all leads are being pursued in the search for the third of three escaped jail inmates after two of them, one with ties to Pulaski, were found dead in North Carolina.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said, “We continue to follow up on tips as we receive them.”

The Pulaski Police Department had alerted the public about Tobias Carr, Timothy Sarver and Johnny Brown, who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail last Friday.

Two of them have since died, with Brown still at large. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND and remain anonymous, if desired. A $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Brown is 50 years old, 5′11″ and 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was being held on charges of Failure to Appear, Driving on Suspended or Revoked License, Harassment, Violation of Order of Protection, Domestic Assault and Aggravated Stalking.

Cassidy said in addition to the criminal investigation and search for Brown, his department has launched an internal review of the escape in hopes of preventing such an escape from happening again. He said they escaped through an HVAC vent accessible from the men’s cell. He said action has been taken to secure such vents, continuing, “We can say that a combination of facility failure and human error resulted in the inmates being able to escape in the manner that they did.”

