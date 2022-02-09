Sweets by Shaneice shares recipe for success

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s newest bakery started as just a hobby for Shaneice Jones, who spent over a year running the business out of her kitchen at home.

“I was making some treats for my godson’s baby shower and people would come up to me afterward asking how much I would charge and I said I don’t know, it was just something I was doing for fun,” explains Jones. “I got my first order of cake pops and I’ve done this ever sine.”

Her business plan? Mixing together her creativity with a newfound passion.

“I’ve always been crafty, and baking cakes is an art,” says Jones.

With the support of her mother and children, she applied for grants through the city of Roanoke to help her dream come to life.

Sweets by Shaneice opened in November 2021.

“I don’t see a lot of black-owned businesses even downtown,” says Jones, who grew up only two blocks away from where she opened her bakery. “Bringing diversity downtown is very important and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Since finding fulfillment filling the displays with her signature cheesecake cones and cupcakes, Shaneice encourages others to keep following their dreams.

“I know it’s hard and it’s scary. I definitely came here on faith. But just do it. Apply for grants. There’s definitely money out here,” she advises.

You can visit Sweets by Shaneice at the corner of Fifth and Campbell in downtown Roanoke.

