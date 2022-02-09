Teen conference coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Finding a conference for adults is easy, but when it comes to teenagers it’s a different story. Thanks to Jeri Harris with Straight Street, a teen conference is happening in Roanoke and all teenage girls are invited!

Harris started the teen conference because it was hard for girls to find a healthy way to connect with others. “This age group, sixth through twelfth grade, middle and high school, those are hard times. Those are really hard times, they’re difficult, they’re messy. We wanted to bring girls an event where they can learn how to navigate a difficult time in life,” says Harris.

Blessed Girl has been going strong for nine years. This event is specifically designed for girls in sixth through twelfth grades.

February 19, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., teenage girls will experience a full day of networking, entertainment, and an opportunity to have fun! “We’ll have interactive drama, performances, a counselor talking about anxiety, and we’ll have a young lady here to talk about how to live Christ each day,” said Harris.

The girls will also be pampered, have an opportunity for Henna tattoos (don’t worry, they only last a couple days), a build your own dessert bar with a chocolate fountain, dinner will be served, and they will have breakout sessions that go deeper into issues teenagers face every day.

Harris says the speakers are volunteering their time because they are genuinely passionate about teenage girls. “Each breakout session will be a great opportunity for the girls to gain knowledge about what they might be going threw,” explained Harris. “The ladies that will be teaching, singing, and volunteering are definitely there because they’re passionate about supporting these young girls.”

The main speaker is Moriah Joy Garza. She is a powerhouse in her faith and her story is relatable and moving. “I dealt with anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, and just never feeling like I fit in. I never had a place in the world and really lacked purpose, so I fell into addiction. I’m going to talk to the girls about overcoming those issues. My message for Blessed Girl, is going to be blessed and highly favored. There’s so much value in us, we’re so unique, we’re all crafted and put together to become this beautiful girl,” says Garza.

Teens are welcome to come alone, with a group, or with a parent. There will also be a breakout session offered for parents.

To register for Blessed Girl 2022 click the link: blessedgirl.org/registration.html

