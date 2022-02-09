Advertisement

Temperatures soar through Saturday

Watching the weekend for another coastal system
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
  • Look for a planetary trio in the early morning sky
  • Mostly sunny & warm the rest of the week
  • Strong weekend cold front

Just before sunrise, check out the early morning sky for the trio of planets, Venus (brightest), Mars, and Mercury. These should be visible the next several mornings before sunrise.

Venus, Mars and Mercury are visible in the night sky just before sunrise this week.
Venus, Mars and Mercury are visible in the night sky just before sunrise this week.(WDBJ7)

REST OF TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

Temperatures look to warm to a more seasonable level for the middle and the end of the week. High temperatures this week warm back into the 50s. We’ll see lots of sunshine area wide through the first part of the weekend. We could even see a few 60s by the end of the week.

Temperatures soar well into the 50s by Wednesday.
Temperatures soar well into the 50s by Wednesday.(WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

Saturday is looking warm and quiet with increasing clouds late along with highs approaching the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures are going to take a tumble on Sunday thanks to a cold front. Highs on Sunday will only climb into the 30s to near 40. We have a system that could bring some snow showers to the mountains of West Virginia during the day. At the same time we have another system that begins to develop to our south. Should the two merge together closer to our area, we could see a brief round of wintry weather. At this point, there’s more guidance that says this “merger” will happen a little too far away for any major impacts for us. However, this is something we’ll keep monitoring through the week.

We could see some light wintry weather Sunday, but it still looks like the major moisture will...
We could see some light wintry weather Sunday, but it still looks like the major moisture will stay south of our area.(WDBJ Weather)

