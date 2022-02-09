Advertisement

Theme park company to give 11,000 employees free tuition if they pursue higher education

Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college...
Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college education at no cost.
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) - A company that owns and operates numerous themed attractions across the country has announced it will pay for 100% of tuition, books and fees for all its employees that are seeking a college education.

Herschend Enterprises, which operates 25 attractions including Dollywood, The Harlem Globetrotters and Silver Dollar City, said all 11,000 of its employees will now have an easier way to pursue their educational goals through its “GROW U” program.

The program is available for full-time, part-time and seasonal workers. Herschend Enterprises will also provide additional funds for people who pursue programs in hospitality, engineering, human resources or art design.

“Whether it’s to pursue a new dream or advance their career with us, we care about our employees’ personal and professional growth, because we believe that their futures should be grown with love, not loans,” CEO Andrew Wexler said. “Our team members’ success is our success – and that’s why we’re thrilled to make this benefit available to all, regardless of their role in the company and without the burden of debt.”

The company is working with Guild Education to connect workers with educational providers.

Herschend Enterprises operates attractions in numerous states, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Missouri and Georgia.

