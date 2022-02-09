Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after shooting in SW Roanoke

WDBJ7(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a shooting inside 522 Mountain Avenue SW Tuesday night.

According to Roanoke Police, the shooting occurred at around 9:50 p.m. and it is not known how many shots were fired.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

The status of the victims’ injuries is not known.

No suspects were arrested.

