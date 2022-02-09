Advertisement

Virginia Tech no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for indoor sporting attendance

Virginia Tech's Burruss Hall on Monday. WDBJ7 spoke with students and an expert about young...
Virginia Tech's Burruss Hall on Monday. WDBJ7 spoke with students and an expert about young voting expectation on November 2nd.(Will Thomas)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech announced Wednesday it will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend indoor sporting events, according to the school’s athletics Facebook page.

Attendees will still be required to wear masks during indoor sporting events.

This comes after the school announced January 31 students will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to complete enrollment or receive in-person instruction.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jalen Mykal Pierce mugshot
Suspect charged with accessory to murder after Blacksburg shooting
One dead after police chase and crash in Botetourt County
Jamel Flint mugshot
Suspect in fatal hookah lounge shooting arraigned on six charges
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Two Tennessee jail escapees, one with ties to Pulaski, confirmed dead
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Potential sighting of three escaped inmates reported in the NRV

Latest News

VA Infant Care Costs As Much As College Tuition
Botetourt County Public Schools
Masks no longer required in Botetourt County Public Schools
VT Officials React To Friday's Deadly Downtown Blacksburg Shooting
VT Officials React To Friday's Deadly Downtown Blacksburg Shooting
University Of Lynchburg Art Raises Awareness For Gun Violence
University Of Lynchburg Art Raises Awareness For Gun Violence